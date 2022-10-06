These 5 NJ animal shelters are waiting for you to adopt a new pet

If you’ve always wanted a pet but maybe never got around to adopting there is no better time than now.

The weather is getting colder and there are countless animals that are in need of a home.

Dog rescues and shelters do an amazing job of taking care of these animals, but the end goal is to find them families, especially ones they can comfort in the cold winter months.

If you are thinking about adopting a dog or cat in the near future, fall is the perfect time to do so!

People who work at or volunteer at animal shelters call into our show to say talk about needing adoptive families.

Likewise, pet families call in all the time to recommend shelters. I’ve compiled a list here of the top 5.

The Montclair Township Animal Shelter is run by the local government and specializes in stray animals that are in need of a new home. The animals in the shelter are often in need of rehabilitation and other care to be nursed back to health and the shelter looks for families that are able to provide this type of love and care.

This shelter is in Jersey City and specializes in abandoned and stray animals. Their clinic treats animals in all states of being and also performs procedures when needed. They also offer low-cost sterilization and other procedures in an effort to combat animal homelessness and illness.

This is one of New Jersey’s oldest clinics, as it has been open since 1972 and is entirely volunteer-led. The Society relies heavily on donations, which determine how many resources they will have available when finding a stray or sick animal. The shelter is also a great resource for those looking for affordable animal care, as they have many connections in the area.

This non-profit is run by New Jersey volunteers who are usually responsible for taking care of animals until they are adopted. They make sure that each animal has the correct vaccinations to live safely in a family home and they also post online all of the animals in need of a home. The organization also takes donations if you aren’t looking to adopt but want the animals in the shelter to get the help they need and deserve.

This is a much smaller organization run by Wilma herself who has a passion for helping animals find new, more stable homes. All of the animals undergo bloodwork and are given any shots they may need in order to be adopted. Wilma is always updating the community on dogs available for adoption and also takes donations for materials needed to ensure all animals are properly cared for.

