These 11 NJ restaurants made the ultimate list of America’s best

We talk a lot about food here but how can’t we when we live in one of the most diverse states that offers all kinds of different cuisine?

How many studies have we gone through that claim to name the best in each state? I believe every one of them because it introduces many new places to try. It’s impossible to say that you have visited every single restaurant in New Jersey, that’s what is fun about these rankings.

But I may have found the ultimate list of best restaurants in the Garden State.

There’s a company called “America’s Best Restaurants" started by a guy named Matt Plapp who started helping restaurant owners attract more of their customers. Now he has a team that travels throughout the country to find the best restaurants by trying different popular dishes at each.

What I love about this are their videos. The team has a “film crew” that travels with them to capture all of the delicious food tastings.

Just check out their YouTube page.

It seems the team is still making its way around the country but has listed 11 New Jersey restaurants to be added to the best restaurants list:

Riccardo’s Italian Restaurant in Browns Mills

Villagio Iccara in Yardville

Brunch By De Martino in Somerville

Charley’s Tavern in Hopatcong

A Salute in Matawan

La Braise African Grill in Springfield

22 West Tap and Grill in Martinsville

Sweet T's Southern Eatery in Montclair

If you’re interested in seeing what restaurant made America’s Best Restaurant list in other states, click HERE.

And while you're adding to your list, check out these NJ restaurants:

