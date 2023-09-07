These 10 high schools got the highest scores in NJ

We hate it, but kids are judged by grades and grades are borne of tests. Then there’s state testing, which seems universally hated by students, parents and teachers alike.

Yes, even teachers, whose administrators set them on a course of "teaching to the test." Remember when teachers taught for us to learn things and develop our minds and the ability to think for ourselves? Now we just ask kids to learn things long enough to pass some testing requirement. We all hate it, yet no one is doing enough about it.

If this is the world we’re stuck with, test scores matter.

NJ.com’s recent analysis of data from the state Department of Education shows big leaps in rankings for some schools. But these rankings aren’t only about test scores. It’s a "summative score" derived not only from test scores but other things including attendance rates and graduation rates.

The data is from the 2021-2022 school year and when compared to the 2017-2018 school year Somerset County Vocational Technical High School jumped 159 spots in the rankings.

So which schools ranked highest in these "summative scores"? The following schools made the top 10.

🔟 Hunterdon County Academies

(Hunterdon County Vocational School District)

9️⃣ STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges

(Orange Board Of Education School District)

8️⃣ Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science

(Ocean County Vocational Technical School District)

7️⃣ Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering

(Morris County Vocational School District)

6️⃣ Union County Magnet High School

(Union County Vocational-Technical School District)

5️⃣ Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

(Bergen County Vocational Technical School District)

4️⃣ Biotechnology High School

(Monmouth County Vocational School District)

3️⃣ Edison Academy Magnet School

(Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District)

2️⃣ Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science

(Monmouth County Vocational School District)

1️⃣ High Technology High School

(Monmouth County Vocational School District)

