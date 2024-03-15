These 10 counties in NJ gained the most residents in a year

Over just one year, some counties in New Jersey added thousands of residents.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 60% of counties across the country gained population from 2022 to 2023.

In the Northeast, 105 counties experienced a population jump, and 113 counties lost residents.

Overall, according to the data, only four counties in New Jersey experienced a decline in population from 2022 to 2023.

The counties below recorded the highest population growth in a year's time.

NJ counties with biggest population spike (July 2022-July 2023)

