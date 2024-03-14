8 things you should never leave out for recycling in NJ
If it's plastic, glass or paper, it can go in the recycling bin.
Are you guilty of this flawed way of thinking?
Many items made of those materials don't belong in the recycling stream in New Jersey. And it's not just a nuisance for crews when they're thrown into the mix — it can impact the integrity of the other items that have been recycled legitimately.
Below is a rundown of some items you may be surprised to learn you should never toss into the curbside recycling container for pickup.
Whether you should recycle something or not does not have the same answer everywhere — something prohibited in one spot may be permitted in another.
Check this page for your county's recycling website.
Items you can't recycle in New Jersey
Plastic bags/Plastic wrap
Stores in New Jersey are blocked from handing out plastic bags, and you're prohibited from throwing them into the recycling bin.
Styrofoam
It's better known as Styrofoam, but really we're talking about any polystyrene material that you may receive in deliveries to your home. Restaurants in New Jersey are currently blocked from using polystyrene containers for to-go portions.
Also, you want to avoid placing bubble wrap in your curbside bin.
Light bulbs
Select bulbs can be recycled, but even those don't belong in the bin — you'd likely need to drop them off at a recycling center.
Paper towels/Napkins
Chances are, these items are soiled with food. So they're not wanted. Even if they're clean, you want to keep them out of the recycling stream — they're too thin to be turned into other products.
Paper plates
These plates generally come with a plastic liner — facilities don't want to separate the two. Also, facilities don't want food-stained items.
Batteries
"Batteries are causing fires at our recycling center!" Burlington County says on its website. Common alkaline batteries can be thrown in the trash. Rechargeable batteries may have to be recycled at a store or county facility.
Dishes/Glassware
County recycling centers don't want ceramics, either.
Pizza boxes*
*In certain counties, like Mercer and Middlesex, pizza boxes are not accepted for recycling, no matter their condition. But you can get away with recycling a clean pizza box in parts of the state.
