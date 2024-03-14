8 things you should never leave out for recycling in NJ

If it's plastic, glass or paper, it can go in the recycling bin.

Are you guilty of this flawed way of thinking?

Many items made of those materials don't belong in the recycling stream in New Jersey. And it's not just a nuisance for crews when they're thrown into the mix — it can impact the integrity of the other items that have been recycled legitimately.

Below is a rundown of some items you may be surprised to learn you should never toss into the curbside recycling container for pickup.

Whether you should recycle something or not does not have the same answer everywhere — something prohibited in one spot may be permitted in another.

Check this page for your county's recycling website.

Items you can't recycle in New Jersey

Canva Canva loading...

Plastic bags/Plastic wrap

Stores in New Jersey are blocked from handing out plastic bags, and you're prohibited from throwing them into the recycling bin.

Canva Canva loading...

Styrofoam

It's better known as Styrofoam, but really we're talking about any polystyrene material that you may receive in deliveries to your home. Restaurants in New Jersey are currently blocked from using polystyrene containers for to-go portions.

Also, you want to avoid placing bubble wrap in your curbside bin.

Canva Canva loading...

Light bulbs

Select bulbs can be recycled, but even those don't belong in the bin — you'd likely need to drop them off at a recycling center.

Canva Canva loading...

Paper towels/Napkins

Chances are, these items are soiled with food. So they're not wanted. Even if they're clean, you want to keep them out of the recycling stream — they're too thin to be turned into other products.

Canva Canva loading...

Paper plates

These plates generally come with a plastic liner — facilities don't want to separate the two. Also, facilities don't want food-stained items.

Canva Canva loading...

Batteries

"Batteries are causing fires at our recycling center!" Burlington County says on its website. Common alkaline batteries can be thrown in the trash. Rechargeable batteries may have to be recycled at a store or county facility.

Canva Canva loading...

Dishes/Glassware

County recycling centers don't want ceramics, either.

Canva Canva loading...

Pizza boxes*

*In certain counties, like Mercer and Middlesex, pizza boxes are not accepted for recycling, no matter their condition. But you can get away with recycling a clean pizza box in parts of the state.

SEE ALSO: Top misconceptions about New Jersey

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler