It's safe to say that New Jersey doesn't have the greatest reputation among outsiders.

There are plenty of people who've never stepped foot into "the armpit of the country" (as some critics would describe New Jersey), but still believe they know what the state and its residents are all about.

We took to social media to determine the top misconceptions about the Garden State.

As years-long or lifelong residents of New Jersey, you had plenty to say.

Below are the "misconceptions" that New Jerseyans are most sick of hearing about.

Everyone lives right off a toll road exit

All of NJ stinks, literally

We say "New Joisey," not "New Jersey"

The "Jersey Shore" cast represents all of us

NJ is just refineries and factories, a concrete jungle

Everyone has a New York/"The Sopranos" accent

No one is kind

