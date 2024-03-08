The worst, most totally wrong misconceptions about New Jersey
It's safe to say that New Jersey doesn't have the greatest reputation among outsiders.
There are plenty of people who've never stepped foot into "the armpit of the country" (as some critics would describe New Jersey), but still believe they know what the state and its residents are all about.
We took to social media to determine the top misconceptions about the Garden State.
As years-long or lifelong residents of New Jersey, you had plenty to say.
Below are the "misconceptions" that New Jerseyans are most sick of hearing about.
Everyone lives right off a toll road exit
All of NJ stinks, literally
We say "New Joisey," not "New Jersey"
The "Jersey Shore" cast represents all of us
NJ is just refineries and factories, a concrete jungle
Everyone has a New York/"The Sopranos" accent
No one is kind
