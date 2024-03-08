The worst, most totally wrong misconceptions about New Jersey

The worst, most totally wrong misconceptions about New Jersey

Canva

It's safe to say that New Jersey doesn't have the greatest reputation among outsiders.

There are plenty of people who've never stepped foot into "the armpit of the country" (as some critics would describe New Jersey), but still believe they know what the state and its residents are all about.

We took to social media to determine the top misconceptions about the Garden State.

As years-long or lifelong residents of New Jersey, you had plenty to say.

Below are the "misconceptions" that New Jerseyans are most sick of hearing about.

Everyone lives right off a toll road exit

Canva
loading...

All of NJ stinks, literally

Canva
loading...

We say "New Joisey," not "New Jersey"

Canva
loading...

The "Jersey Shore" cast represents all of us

Getty Images
loading...

SEE ALSO: Parkway service area to be renamed for movie star

NJ is just refineries and factories, a concrete jungle

Canva
loading...

Everyone has a New York/"The Sopranos" accent

Home Box Office (HBO); Brillstein Entertainment Partners
loading...

No one is kind

Canva
loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall

It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month

Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM