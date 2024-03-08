Parkway rest stop to be renamed for movie star who grew up in NJ

The southernmost service area along the Garden State Parkway is getting a new name.

The Ocean View Service Area in Cape May County will join the trend of renamed service areas, in honor of New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees.

The name change was made official at the Feb. 27 meeting of New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners.

Originally, Ocean View was expected to be renamed in honor of author Toni Morrison. But, according to Turnpike Authority documents, the New Jersey Hall of Fame could not get consent.

Instead, movie star Bruce Willis will get the honor. The New Jersey Hall of Fame already has consent from the "Die Hard" actor.

Willis grew up in Penns Grove, Salem County. He attended Penns Grove High School.

The 68-year-old retired from acting in 2022 following a diagnosis with a condition called frontotemporal dementia, which can affect his behavior and ability to communicate.

According to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, the service area between exits 17 and 20 should be officially renamed by mid-April. A spokesman told New Jersey 101.5 that nothing at the service area is changing except for the name.

