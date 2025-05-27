It started with a kitchen sink. Back in 2002, Carolyn Curtin bought a Victorian house in Asbury Park and wanted to restore it with the real deal era-appropriate pieces, not the stuff from the big-box stores.

What began as a personal project turned into something much bigger. Salvage Angel, a 20,000-square-foot warehouse packed with vintage, antique, and architectural gems.

If you’ve never been, it’s tucked inside the old Canada Dry building on Ridge Avenue, and it’s basically a playground for anyone who loves old homes, cool history, or just really good design.

SEE MORE: 3 hidden NJ towns where you can still afford a home

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

We’re talking stained glass, light fixtures, clawfoot tubs, nautical gear, doors, mantels, tile, furniture and that’s just scratching the surface. There’s even a perfectly rusted five-foot anchor and a vintage “Big 6” gaming wheel, because why not?

Most of what you’ll find here is pre-1980, and Carolyn and her partner-in-salvage, Brett Holloway, spend their time rescuing pieces from buildings that are otherwise headed for demolition. They recently salvaged treasures from a church in Ocean County and a mansion in northern Monmouth.

What makes this place special (besides the fact that the selection is freaking huge!!) is

how much love went into the collection.

Carolyn sees herself as a foster parent to these old pieces, waiting to get them into their next forever home. She loves the big, heavy, chipped-up stuff most of all. And her finds have even made it to Hollywood, with appearances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Sopranos prequel, and a Bruce Springsteen video.

So if you’re restoring a home, designing a space, or just love a good wander, Salvage Angel is worth a visit. But just be warned..you’re gonna need a bigger truck.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈