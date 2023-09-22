There’s a new streaming service focused on New Jersey

We all know that New Jersey gets short shrift when it comes to media coverage in New York and Philadelphia; it’s why our radio station exists! You know, “Not New York, Not Philadelphia, Proud to be New Jersey!"

There is also a hole in the state's television coverage, even with 9 million people living here. News 12 New Jersey tries, but not everyone can get it. Now comes word that a new media venture is trying to help fill that broadcasting hole.

According to the New Jersey Globe, the new venture is called "On Jersey" and it focuses exclusively on the Garden State.

“'On New Jersey' will be the world’s only New Jersey-focused live TV streaming channel, with top local news, community, politics, real estate, and more,” the new station said in a press release. “We’re proud to put the Garden State first, delivering relevant content to active and engaged viewers for, about, and made by local New Jersey talent.”

The new service will cover all aspects of New Jersey life, whether it’s politics, sports, lifestyle, weather, and more.

On New Jersey is owned by Media First Group; Media First Group Partner, Gerald D'Ambra, says, "'On New Jersey' leverages the technology everyone wants, streaming and on-demand programming on the devices you already own."

Media First Group Partner, Lisa Marie Falbo, says, "'On New Jersey' is bringing unique and quality local programming to the Garden State that reflects New Jersey's rich culture."

'On New Jersey' is available to viewers for free. The channel can also be watched anytime at www.onnj.com, and on connected TVs through the Roku app.

