The official word is in from the American Kennel Club on most popular dog breeds —and buckle up, this is going to be quite a ride.

First of all, you may have heard us talking on air a few weeks ago about an unofficial estimate from Our Fit Pets website using in part Google searches to guess at what New Jersey's most popular breed of dog was. They were wildly off. They claimed the Cane Corso was New Jersey's new favorite breed.

Wrong. It’s not even in the top 10.

And it surprised me because one, I know the breed but never personally knew anyone who owned one. It's a formidable breed that you wouldn't want to mess with and while some say it's affectionate it doesn't have the same family dog feel as a Labrador. That would have been my guess for the top breed that was just announced by the AKC.

Also wrong.

The new number one breed in both the nation as well as more microscopically in New Jersey is...

The French Bulldog.

French Bulldog druvo loading...

Wha-wha-what!?!?

In a story on nj.com Brandi Hunter, an AKC spokesperson, said,

Frenchies are going through the roof. There’s a demand for them ... People are really excited about this breed that’s having a resurgence — because let’s be clear, this breed has been recognized since the 1800s.

The French Bulldog knocked Labs out of first place and I'm shocked. Aren't these the dogs that are so incredibly stubborn? Sure, they're smart, but they're arrogantly stubborn. It's probably easier breaking a wild horse from what owners of Frenchies have told me.

Also isn't this the breed that snorts and snores and gulps and could really use an otolaryngologist? You actually want a dog that sounds like a garbage disposal backing up all night?

Celiaaa Celiaaa loading...

They say they're so cute. Are they? A French Bulldog could pass for Yoda turning into a bat. Yeah...no thanks.

Here's the just announced top ten dog breeds for the nation followed by New Jersey's top ten.

National top breeds

French bulldog Labrador retriever Golden retriever German shepherd Poodle Bulldog Rottweiler Beagle Dachshund German shorthaired pointer

New Jersey top breeds

French bulldog Labrador retriever Golden retriever German shepherd Poodle Rottweiler Bulldog Doberman pinscher German shorthaired pointer Yorkshire terrier

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

