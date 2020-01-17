Since December 2015, I've had the honor and privilege to recognize our local law enforcement members every Friday on what we call #BlueFriday.

Toady, I got a call from a local Jersey resident who asked if we'd make a special mention of 9-1-1 dispatchers. What a great idea. 9-1-1 dispatchers are literally the first line of defense when you need help. Whether it's a medical emergency or a crime in progress, it's the person on the other end of the 9-1-1 call who stays calm, implements their training and makes sure you get the help you need.

Many are members of the FMBA, which is the Firefighters Union in NJ lead by my friend Eddie Donnelly. They work hand in hand with First Responders and deserve to be recognized for their incredible effort.

If you work as a member of the 9-1-1 team, we thank you. We thank you for being able to handle situations that most people would have difficulty hearing, let alone having to respond and deal with the situation. It's in large part because of your professionalism that we have such an outstanding response time in our state for EMTs, firefighters and police officers.

