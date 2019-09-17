Nominate a #BlueFriday hero!

Since December 2015, I’ve dedicated Friday on our show to honor a member of New Jersey Law Enforcement. Local cops, Correction Officers, State Troopers, Prosecutors office members, Park Police, Sheriff office members, Port Authority cops, and Transit cops.

These are the heroes who get up every day and put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and our community. Remember, I’ve been saying it for years now, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery, and that line is Blue.

Blue Friday consists of stories like:

Saving a man's life after attempting to jump off a bridge.

Celebrating a 95-year-old woman’s birthday after she fell in her home.

Meeting the driver an officer helped deliver you as a baby decades earlier.

Nominate your local hero today by filling out this form:

Emailing our morning show producer at Kristen.Accardi@TownsquareMedia.com

Or tweeting me @BillSpadea using the hashtag #BlueFriday

