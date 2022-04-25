There are too many flowering trees in NJ … gesundheit!

This time of year, drive down any suburban street in New Jersey and you're met with a burst of color. Pink, reds, purples and whites and there are more to come.

If you're like many of us, you may have had a sneezing fit or two or three or 20 this past weekend. Don't worry it's probably not COVID and may more likely be an allergic reaction to tree pollen.

According to the pollen map on allery.com, yes there is such a site, we are in the thick of it right about now. This year is expected to be an average year for tree pollen in New Jersey. So say the folks at AccuWeather.

There are a number of over-the-counter medications you can take and here is a list of the top 10 best-sellers in the United States.

Of course, consult your family physician and ask which one they recommend or just keep trying the wide variety of offerings until you find one that works for you.

This is only the first round of pollen irritants that plague New Jersey every year. Following tree pollen is grass pollens in early summer and week pollen in late summer and fall.

We have a few native flowering trees in the Garden State, but if you look around you'll see a wide variety all over front lawns across the state.

This gallery is just a selection from one street in my small town. If you're looking to plant some of your own here are some of the best Spring-Flowering trees for our area. Good luck and....gesundheit!

