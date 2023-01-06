Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here.

Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.

It is the height of frustration to be behind someone in the left lane who is either going the speed limit or below; and certainly not going with the flow of traffic. The “left lane dick“ as they are affectionately known here in New Jersey, is number one on our highways. If you travel 195, 295, 287, the New Jersey Turnpike or the Garden State Parkway, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

It’s frustrating when the car with New York plates or Pennsylvania plates will not move out of the left lane for anything. You can tailgate them, or you can hit them with your high beams. You can even drive on the rumble strip to make them know there’s someone behind them that needs to get by, and they don’t move.

What’s even worse is the Jersey driver who does this; they should know better!

But the worst defender of all, no matter what plate is on their car, is the driver who will speed up when you try to pass them on the right to avoid their stupid blocking game. It’s hard to know how many accidents these idiots have caused but it has to be in the hundreds if not thousands.

For God's sake, please get out of the left lane! Thank you, and happy motoring.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

