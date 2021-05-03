The worker shortage in New Jersey is getting ridiculous (Opinion)

You've no doubt seen help wanted signs in store windows all over New Jersey. At a local garden center this weekend the guy helping me find stuff and checking me out looked a little older to be doing that job, so I asked him, "are you the owner?" Yes, he is. His family started the business way back in 1952. There he was working on a Sunday, because there just isn't the help available to fill the shifts.

Later that day we went to a local restaurant we went to the weekend prior. The service had been slow last time around, but we thought we'd give it another shot. The food and atmosphere are great and the service is usually fine. We were told there would be a 45-minute wait because they were short staffed. There were empty tables everywhere but three quarters of an hour wait on a Sunday?! We ordered our food to go and took it home after 25 minutes.

Small businesses are struggling mightily to make ends meet after a catastrophic year, and now that things are loosening up and people are coming out, they can't serve their customers. Take a look at this article by our own Dino Flammia. The headline says, "NJ Businesses blame unemployment benefits." That's like saying "skin cancer up, some blame the sun!" The government, both state and federal have wrecked the economy and society with their needless lockdowns and then shooting out checks indiscriminately like a t-shirt gun at a ball game. As NJ.com points out, a small family-run deli in Haddonfield announced their closing this week because they can't get anybody to come to work.

Check out this picture a friend of mine took of a sign at a local Wawa offering a $500 signing bonus, $75 COVID vaccination incentive and a free hoagie for every shift.

Dennis Malloy photo

It's ridiculous what the clowns in government have done to this state and our society. What's even more ridiculous is that a good number of people think they're doing a good job keeping us safe. Morons!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.