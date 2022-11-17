The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration comes to Millburn, NJ this weekend

MILLBURN — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but winter is in the air in Millburn.

The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Carnival sponsored by the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Taylor Park, 100 Main St., Millburn, from 2 to 6 p.m. The rain date is Monday, Nov. 21.

Enjoy an afternoon of music, entertainment, carnival games, arts and crafts, and a countdown to the lights coming on at 4:45 p.m.

2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) 2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) loading...

The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with the Winter Walk Carnival/Sponsor Village and musical entertainment by DJ Zapp.

The One Man Circus Performance by Krazy Kevin begins at 3 p.m.

For $2 a ticket, kids can have fun in the bounce house, aboard the kiddie train, and participate in cool, classic carnival games. There will also be cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, and pizza for sale.

At 5 p.m. is the welcome speech by Mike Stotts, Executive Director of the Paper Mill Playhouse.

2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) 2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) loading...

The Honor Guard presented by BSA Troop 17 will take place at 5:05 p.m. followed by the National Anthem performed by T17 Bugler, Jason Li.

The Pixie Dust Players, a theater company specializing in high-quality productions performed by children, teens, and young adults will also make an appearance, as well as Ady Art Center, home to Ady Dance Studio and The Theatre Next Door, which offer various dance classes and musical theatre programs.

2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) 2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) loading...

At 5:30 p.m. guests will be treated to a performance by Soulfege A Capella, the Millburn High School-led, award-winning a cappella group.

Closing out the afternoon at 5:45 p.m. is the Paper Mill Playhouse Showcase featuring Vanessa Sierra and Naim Muhammad, accompanied by Patrick Phillips.

2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) 2021 Winter Walk (Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce) loading...

The park will be lit every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 15, 2023, with thousands of twinkling, colorful lights.

It’s free to visit the Winter Walk, as well.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.