The weird way I will be celebrating National Chopsticks Day

At this point, we just have to accept that -thanks to the internet- there's a "national day" for pretty much everything.

May 4 is now Star Wars Day, so fans of the films can say “May the Fourth be with you.”

Extremely specific is Hug A Greeting Card Writer Day, you have to wait until Sept. 18 for that one.

And here at home, July 27 is National New Jersey Day, which can be celebrated by eating the biggest slice of pizza you can find.

There’s a national day this week that I’m excited to observe, but not in the way you would expect: National Chopsticks Day.

Thursday, Feb. 6 is National Chopsticks Day

Chopsticks originated in China 5,000 years ago, originally used because food was cooked in a large pot and took a while to cool.

According to National Today:

Famished eaters discovered a way around the painful waiting period by breaking twigs off trees to retrieve bits of food. The twigs evolved into the chopsticks we know and love today.

So while you may be thinking of celebrating in a more typical fashion: ordering sushi or maybe some stir fry, I’ll be celebrating with the food that I use chopsticks with the most.

Popcorn.

If you’ve never tried eating popcorn with chopsticks, you’re missing out, and I’m being 100% honest with you.

Questions I get asked every time I tell someone that I eat popcorn with chopsticks

Are you being serious right now?

Yes, absolutely. It’s great, you should try it!

What made you try this?

I don’t remember, but it’s fun. Plus, sometimes if I'm feeling ambitious, I'll dip the popcorn in hot sauce without having to get my hands dirty.

But doesn’t that mean you only get one or two at a time?

That is one of the benefits, yes. You make it last longer. Now you’re catching on!

So, what, you bring chopsticks to the movie theater with you?

No, I don’t typically get snacks at the movies, the popcorn isn’t as good as it is when it’s homemade.

Why are you the way that you are?

I don’t know. It’s exhausting, but at least my hands aren’t covered in butter. And for the record, I’ve gotten others to eat popcorn this way so don’t knock it until you try it.

On Feb. 6, once you’re done using the tools for the more standard chopstick foods, treat yourself to some popcorn and discover a whole new way of enjoying the snack!

