The true definition of a ‘Jersey Girl,’ according to our listeners

If I asked you what's the true definition of a "Jersey Girl" what would you say?

Probably the most common response is that they don't pump gas. Personally, I wouldn't mind if my wife, also a Jersey girl, actually broke down and bought some, but I digress.

But seriously folks, a Jersey boy or guy for me is all about loyalty. If you're lucky enough to have one for a friend, you have that friend for life, through thick and think. Here in New Jersey, we know all about the "thick."

But what's the definition of a Jersey girl. I would say attractive, confident, street smart, and won't take nothin' from nobody. And that's the way we say that in Jersey ;)

Not only won't a Jersey girl pump her own gas, she'll tell you what to do with the nozzle.

Comedian Bobby Collins when asked to describe a "Jersey Girl" said:

"A person who looks into another person and sees the good in them. A person who knows how to handle various situations. A person who is an example of who we all want to be like is a Jersey Girl. I married one"

Just like their male counterparts, a Jersey girl is all about loyalty, unless you screw it up, then look out! Then? Vengeance is mine sayeth the Jersey girl.

I asked my following to describe "Jersey Girl" and here's what I got.

Brian Brown

Strong minded, determined, independent, beautiful

Gloria Manchester

When a Jersey girl says WHAT, it’s not that she didn’t hear you, she’s giving you a chance to change what you said! Never put a Jersey girl on speaker phone!

Eric Davis

Great smile, tattoos, knife in purse.

Lisa Spagnuolo Melillo

We used to have big hair. Really, really big hair. Not so big now!

Gail Morrone

Strong-willed and determined. I will never pump gas. I bribe people when I am out of state. Hmmm, I just described a kid from Union City.

Amy Spagnuolo Higgins

We have big hearts, loudmouths, can be your best friend or your worst nightmare! LOL

Diana Marie Nicole

If there’s one thing I learned living out west it’s that a Jersey girl is honest, unapologetic in the best way, and passionate!

Teddy Maturo

In your face but always got your back.

Joni Jaglowski

A Jersey girl can take care of herself: she can work 9-5, change a flat tire, paint a room, move furniture and cook dinner for her family — all in the same day! She drinks more “cawfee” than “wooder” and is picky about her pizza!!

Chrissy B Harris

Outgoing loud fun Sarcastic and tells how it is. When we moved to Tennessee people said told your very blunt and loud. They didn't get my sarcasm.

Tina Marie

A Jersey Girl is a WOMAN who take no BS cause she knows her worth.

Louis C. Hochman

Sha la la la la la la la la

Sha la la la la la la

Sha la la la la la la

