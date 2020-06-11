The tragic story of Karen Ann Quinlan

It was on June 11th, 1985 that Karen Ann Quinlan died in Morris Township, ending the long and complicated fight over the “right to die.”

She had grown up in Roxbury and graduated from Morris Catholic High School. In 1975, at age 21, she attended a party with friends after not eating for a couple of days. A combination of booze and Valium caused her to pass out. Attempts to wake her were unsuccessful and she was taken to the hospital in a coma. Her condition did not improve, however, and she needed a ventilator to breathe.

According to Time Magazine, five months later, doctors determined she was in a “persistent vegetative state.” Her parents, even though they were devout Catholics, requested that she be removed from the respirator, believing that it constituted “extraordinary means” of prolonging her life.

The church allows the withholding of “extraordinary means” to prolong life. They told the LA Times they consulted with their priest and he agreed with their decision.

