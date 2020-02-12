The top 5 selling Trump t-shirts

According to NBC Philadelphia, a new store has opened in Bucks County, PA and there’s plenty of New Jersey Trump enthusiasts willing to make the drive. It’s called the Trump Store and it can be found on Street Road in Bensalem.

It’s the brainchild of Mike Domanico who previously sold Trump merchandise at the president’s rallies (including the big one in Wildwood, NJ recently) and from a Neshaminy Mall kiosk. Business is good, as NBC Philadelphia reports.

While design may vary, the phrasing on his top five selling Trump t-shirts is as follows.

5. The Trump 45 shirt is anti-Obama and pro-gun and a big hit with the Trump crowd

Amazon.com

4. This straightforward KAG re-election shirt

Amazon.com

3. If you like truck nutz you’ll find this classy too

Amazon.com

2. Making fun of snowflakes always works

Amazon.com

1. The theme that started it all

Amazon.com

