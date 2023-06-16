The Top 10 conspiracies here in New Jersey will shock you

With the rocketing development of social media over the past 20 years, there is a growing belief in what is stated over social lines of communication is gospel truth.

An amazing amount of people under the age of 30 believe what is presented to them on social media as the truth. As a result of this belief, there is a tremendous rise in online scams and fraud that have depleted billions of dollars from indiscernible Americans.

There is also a growth in the belief in conspiracy theories because of “rare footage” and “those in the know” reinforce the conspiracies that attract social media users, which can be a financial gain to those presenting the theory. The number of people believing conspiracy theories here in New Jersey is pretty shocking.

BonusFinder.com wanted to uncover which conspiracy theories are most prevalent across the country and how confident New Jersey residents feel about their capability of spotting false information. The data was collected from over 3,000 US respondents who were asked what they use social media for, how confident they are about recognizing false information and which popular social media conspiracies they believe in.

Here are the top 10 results for New Jersey residents

10. Bigfoot is real!

An amazing 1/3 of us here in New Jersey think that Bigfoot is real. 31.3% of New Jersey residents are believers. While I wear a size 16EEE shoe, contrary to popular belief, I am not Bigfoot.

9. Volcano beneath Yellowstone National Park.

31.3% of all New Jerseyans believe that the U.S. government knows when the volcano beneath Yellowstone National Park will erupt and wipe out the entire country. If the government starts running, you’d better follow.

8. Masons engage in satanic rituals and sacrifices during their annual meeting in Malheur Cave in Oregon.

34.4% of New Jersey residents believe this conspiracy. I have never heard of this and have no idea what they are talking about.

7. COVID-19 was a hoax.

34.4% of us in the Great Garden State believe that COVID-19 was a hoax. I saw another study that says that over 95% of healthcare workers believe that COVID-19 was real, very real.

6. The 2020 Presidential election was rigged.

Another 34.4% of all residents here in New Jersey believe that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged.

5. The NBA is scripted.

34.4% here in New Jersey think that the NBA is scripted. Apparently the 34.4% think that the NBA takes a large cue from wrestling.

4. Jimmy Hoffa is buried beneath the old Giants Stadium.

Jimmy Hoffa’s final resting place is probably one of the biggest and oldest conspiracies that have been bantered and discussed here in New Jersey. Even following the destruction of the old stadium and the building of the new stadium, 34.4% still believe that Jimmy Hoffa is buried right beneath the old stadium site at the Meadowlands.

3. UFO crashed in Roswell, New Mexico on July 4th, 1947.

This conspiracy is the third most popular here in New Jersey with 37.5% of New Jerseyans believing that a UFO hit the earth in Roswell, New Mexico.

2. High-Frequency Auroral Research Program (HAARP) in Alaska is used as a mind control lab.

37.5% here in New Jersey believe that there is a mind control lab in Alaska that uses high frequency to control all actions of the mind.

1. Princess Diana’s death was not an accident.

The most popular conspiracy here in New Jersey surrounds the controversial death of Princess Diana. A large number of New Jerseyans, 43.8%, believe that the Princess’ death was no accident

These are the top 10 conspiracies in New Jersey according to bonusfinder.com. Lots of people here in Jersey believe in many conspiracies. It makes you wonder!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

