The secret NJ weenie truck that opens only when it feels like

If you have ever driven on Route 206 in Morris County you most definitely have passed the gray truck with the sign “WEE NEE WAGON.” The truck may look abandoned to passersby. To Chester Township locals, however, this is the best place to grab a hot dog in New Jersey.

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

This is not the first time that I have written about the very sacred and very mysterious Wee Nee Wagon

The Wee Nee Wagon has been serving up delicious hotdogs for over 25 years and is not going away anytime soon.

The truck runs on a unique schedule, as in all of my years of driving past it, I’ve only seen it open a handful of times. Because of this, a hotdog from the Wee Nee Wagon is almost a special occasion.

So how do people know when the Wee Nee Wagon is open when the only indication of it being open is a raised flag?

Facebook.

In previous years, lovers of the Wee Nee Wagon have taken it to their Facebook feeds to alert fellow customers of when the truck is open or not. They have almost created a chain of comments on images of the Wee Nee Wagon letting each other know when it is open or not.

If you are given the opportunity to eat from The Wee Nee Wagon, there are a few things you must order. The menu is small and hasn’t changed since its creation years ago, making The Wee Nee Wagon as authentic as a neighborhood food truck can get.

Long-time customers enjoy the Mr. B, which is a grilled hot dog on a potato bun topped with cheddar cheese, hot red pepper relish and full strips of fresh bacon. But there are many other options to choose from. All toppings are made fresh daily and can be accompanied by fresh hot french fries, or a classic bag of chips.

You can imagine how popular this place is if it only needs to open when the owners feel like opening! So next time you’re on 206 in the area, cross your fingers. You’re going to want to stop at the Wee Nee Wagon. But take a quick glance at Facebook first. You might just get lucky.

