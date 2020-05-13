Take it for what it’s worth, but a new study ranks the safest cities in New Jersey. SafeWise, a home security company, using FBI crime statistics and Census Bureau information, ranked each city based on property crimes and violent crimes and calculated the rates based on population.

New Jersey, it turns out, is one of the safest states overall in the national ranking with 30 of the top 100 safest cities. Only 6% of New Jerseyans experienced a violent crime in the past 12 months, compared to 12% nationally.

Most of the top ranked cities had little or no violent crime at all. So, which New Jersey cities are safest?

1. River Vale

2. Kinnelon

3. Bergenfield

4. Mount Olive

5. Tenafly

6. Chatham Township

7. Bernards Township

8. Dumont

9. Sparta

10. Washington Township (Gloucester County)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.