The richest New Jersey zip codes

The zip code with the highest median income in New Jersey belongs to Short Hills, which is part of Millburn Township. According to the UnitedStatesZipCodes.org, the median household income in Short Hills (Essex County) is $250,001.

Skillman, in Somerset County, is second with a median income of $201,964, and Princeton Junction in Mercer County is third at $200,049.

The rest of the top 10: Glen Ridge (Exxex), Montclair(Essex), Belle Mead (Somerset), Ho Ho Kus (Bergen), Saddle River (Bergen), Millstone (Monmouth), and Chatham (Morris).

The two zip codes that had the lowest median income were both in Camden, but Newark has five of the other spots in the bottom ten. When Forbes ranked towns based on median home price in 2017, they ranked Alpine first.

