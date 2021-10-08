The real controversy: When the coffee maker breaks at work

Got in this morning and the coffee maker for the studio was broken. Not a big deal, at least it's Friday. Got me thinking about the coffee that I would not be having during the show. And I love coffee. Not an addiction, I just really like to have a cup in the morning.

Since I am still doing intermittent fasting, most mornings the coffee is without sugar or cream. When I was in the Marines, I remember watching the guys open a can of grounds and simply stir it into a pot of boiling water. Let's just say that it wasn't the best coffee in the world. Either way, coffee is a part of our American culture for sure.

Coffee is delicious. I like it black, or with cream and sugar. But not just plain white sugar. I prefer the raw version of brown sugar. The best is when the sugar is crystallized on a stick. Have you ever had it? Only a few restaurants around the Garden State offer this option. Sometimes I will even add heavy cream to my coffee, but only on weekends. It's almost dessert when you think about it.

Speaking of weekends, it's here and I am looking forward to the cup of coffee I'll have on the way out of the studio, since, as I mentioned, the office coffee maker is broken.

What's your go-to coffee? Make it at home? Wait for the office? Stop at one of the million "fast-food" coffee stops on the way? One way or the other, hope you enjoyed the brew.

Enjoy your weekend and make sure you vote in the poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following.