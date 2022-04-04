The Price is Right is coming back to the Bergen PAC

OK, so it's not televised and Drew Carey won't be there, but the traveling stage version of the popular game show, "The Price is Right Live!" still packs them in, and it's returning to New Jersey. It will make its third visit to the Bergen PAC in October.

According to the show's website, Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Bergen PAC President and CEO Dominic Roncace told NorthJersey.com, "We're very excited to have it back again. We had it twice before and it sold out. It's a lot of fun. The audience loves it. The fact that it's interactive makes it a unique show."

​By the time the show makes its way to New Jersey, the Bergen PAC should have gone through a $15 million renovation to bring the theater up to industry standards. Among the improvements will be new seats, an expanded lobby, upgraded lighting and sound, and more concession booths.

Registration to participate in the show begins three hours before showtime at the venue for both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. Participants are chosen at random and having a ticket doesn't increase your chances.

The celebrity guest host will be announced closer to the show date.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030 or visit bergenpac.org and range in price from $29 to $99.

