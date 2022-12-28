The perfect romantic winter getaway is at this beautiful NJ inn

Now that the holidays are over, you might want to stop and take a breath and have a couple of days away with the one you love.

After covering so many wonderful holiday activities in Princeton, it occurred to me that it’s way too beautiful a setting to only visit during Christmas.

Now is the time to visit the most gorgeous spot in Princeton, The Nassau Inn.

It’s a historic and iconic hotel located in the heart of downtown Princeton.

Originally built in 1756, the Nassau Inn has played a significant role in the history and culture of the area, serving as a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Throughout its long history, the Nassau Inn has been visited by many notable figures, including George Washington, who reportedly stayed at the inn during his time as the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army.

In more recent times, the hotel has been a popular destination for celebrities, politicians, and other high-profile individuals.

The Nassau Inn offers guests a range of accommodations, including traditional guest rooms, suites, and even townhouses for extended stays.

Each room is beautifully appointed with comfortable furnishings and modern amenities, providing guests with a comfortable and relaxing experience.

In addition to its guest rooms, the Nassau Inn also features the iconic Yankee Doodle Tap Room, which serves classic American Fare that gets raves from locals and visitors.

They have 19 craft beers on tap, an excellent wine list, and signature seasonal cocktails.

If you’ve never experienced Palmer Square in Princeton with a loved one, you must. Picture Notting Hill. That’s the vibe.

Overall, the Nassau Inn is a beloved and historic landmark in Princeton, offering guests a unique and memorable experience in a charming and convenient location.

We take Princeton for granted because it’s so close by but of really is a picturesque and lovely town.

And the Nassau inn is its crown Jewel—the perfect place for a romantic weekend stay in NJ.

