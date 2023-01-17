It was 54 years ago, Jan. 12, that number 12 led the New York Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win which gave the American Football League credibility and possibly saved the "Big Game". Now it's time for another number 12 to try to take them back there.

I'm talking TB12. The only 12 that Joe Namath, who wore the first 12 so well that the team retired it, would allow it to be worn again. I'm talking Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls who will be a free agent at the end of the year. Tom Brady, who vows to take it one day at a time. Yeah, sure.

Already, I'm imagining Jets fans doing spit takes from Flushing to New Jersey. Let me splain Lucy.

If the Jets truly believe, as many of their fans do, that their team is a quarterback away from the Super Bowl, then who better to be that quarterback who takes them back there than the greatest Super Bowl quarterback ever?

Think of Brady throwing to Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis; or handing off to Breece Hall. Think of the Jet's defense playing their hearts out knowing that when they get off the field, Brady will take over.

Imagine Brady's Jets playing the Patriots twice a year. It would be Bill Belichick's worst nightmare. As if Bellichick doesn't have enough nightmares with Joe judge and Matt Patricia running an offense so bad, that quarterback Mac Jones went outside his head coach looking for help. The Jets have recently fired their offensive coordinator Mike Lefleur. They could let Brady pick his own.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has said that the Jets are ready to spend big- if there's a veteran quarterback that they need. They NEED Tom Brady. They could even keep number-two pick Zack Wilson to sit and learn from the master for a year or two until he's ready.

There are those who think Brady will go to Miami. There are those who think he'll go to Las Vegas and reunite with Josh McDaniel. I think the perfect choice for Brady would be the New York Jets on so many levels.

Brett Farve left the Packers, and after a brief stop with the Jets, took the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game. Wade Boggs left the Boston Red Sox to win a World series with the New York Yankees in 1996. Who better than Tom Brady to take the Jets back to the Super Bowl? How ironic would that be?

For years, Brady has killed the Jets both as a New England Patriot as well as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. You know what they say: If you can't beat them join them. Brady to the Jets would be a match made in Bellichick hell.

I can hear Elton John singing "Brady to the Jetttttttttts!" Sing along children.

