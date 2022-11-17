The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ is holding a PSA video contest

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is calling on New Jersey fifth through eighth-grade students to enter the PDFNJ Middle School PSA Scriptwriting and Video Challenge to have a chance to win $1000 and have their video shared across PDFNJ social media as part of the peer-to-peer substance use messaging.

The PDFNJ Middle School PSA Challenge, supported by Bridges Network, is underway and is seeking middle schoolers to create a 30-second public service announcement with a substance use prevention message.

The premise of the Challenge is based on the understanding that peer-to-peer messages help children better cope with peer pressure when it comes to substance abuse or misuse.

“It is important for middle school students to discuss and combat peer pressure that they may encounter when it comes to trying drugs or alcohol,” said Angelo Valente, executive director of PDFNJ. “The Middle School PSA Challenge allows students to work together to combat this important issue.”

Just Say No sign

Entries for the Middle School PSA Challenge will be accepted through March 31, 2023. Judging will be based on the prevention message, peer-to-peer relatability, and the ability to produce a video. The winners will be announced in the spring of 2023. For more information and how to enter please click here.

Last year’s winners include Isabella Acevedo, Mariah Antoine, Emma Caraballo, Fiona Chin, Makay Dalberis, Guerlanda Guillaume, Amelia Maragh, Caleb Michel, Julie Mirville, Crystal Perez, Jaidelyn Pertuz, Chantal Recana, Jonael Sala, Mayfah Sertil and Crystal Viola from Leonard V. Moore Middle School in Roselle.

Their 30-second spot entitled, “It is Hard”, stars the students and encourages New Jersey’s youth to live free of substance use.

