The Papermill Playhouse announces its 2022-2023 schedule of shows

The Papermill Playhouse in Millburn has announced the lineup for its upcoming season and it includes a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, a Pulitzer prize winning play, and a Disney hero.

As reported on New Jersey Stage the schedule is as follows:

Oct. 7- Nov. 26: “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”

The true story of the founders of the Miami Sound Machine, it tells the tale of Emilio and Gloria Estefan “Both Cuban immigrants in Miami, Emilio and Gloria fall in love, struggle to overcome family obstacles, and work tirelessly to take their Latin sound to the American mainstream.” The show features many of the duo’s hit songs.

Dec. 2- Jan. 1: “The Sound of Music”

An American classic. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final musical conjures an Austria replete with rolling hills, singing nuns, and a tender love story, set in the shadow of World War II.”

Feb. 9- March 12: “Disney’s Hercules”

Based on the animated Disney movie, the stage performance features a score by Alan Menken and David Zippel. “Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes!”

April 12- May 7: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”

Adapted from the novel, the show is a murder mystery on a train with eight suspects and features famed fictional detective Hercule Poirot.

May 21- June 25: “Rent”

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York City’s Lower East Side in the shadow of HIV/AIDS.”

For tickets, or more information go here.

