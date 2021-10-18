Paper Mill Playhouse welcomes back live audiences

After a 19 month shutdown due to the pandemic, the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn is welcoming back live audiences.

The playhouse is featuring the play, “Songs for the New World” as its first post-pandemic performance.

Paper Mill artistic director Mark Hoebee told News 12 New Jersey, “What we hope will happen, and I believe will happen here at Paper Mill, is people will come one time, maybe with a little trepidation, but they’ll see the safety protocols we have in place and they’ll feel safe about coming.”

The venue will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test; they also will not sell all the seats to allow people to socially distance if they feel uncomfortable sitting close to strangers. They plan to reserve about 25% of the seats.

The Paper Mill Playhouse will also celebrate Discover Jersey Arts Month, and the safe return of live entertainment, a state-wide initiative.

The current show runs until Nov. 7. The rest of the 2021-22 season will feature “A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits” from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2. That will be followed by “Clue” described as a hilarious whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter. It runs from Jan. 26-Feb. 20, 2022. In March, “The Wanderer” based on the life and music of Dion takes the stage, from Mar. 24 to April 24. The final show of the season is “Sister Act” from June 1-26.

For more information or to buy individual tickets or a season subscription visit the Paper Mill website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Cozy winter getaway rentals in NJ Fireplaces & hot tubs await, from the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey.

These house rentals have full amenities, for a relaxing and luxurious staycation.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.