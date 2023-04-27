The only Bed Bath & Beyond stores, BuyBuy Baby stores left in NJ

You know it's bad when it's easier to list what's left rather than what's been taken away.

Fans of Bed Bath & Beyond weren't happy to hear the recent news of financial catastrophe and the closure announcement of 360 locations across the country.

The company just filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. That's the same company which has owned BuyBuy Baby for well over a decade and many business articles are pointing in the direction of doom for that brand. Which kills me.

Almost everything my young boys ever needed as babies then toddlers was acquired through BuyBuy Baby and I have fond memories of the place. It's one of those emotional things. I won't be having more kids, I won't be needing their products now, but it was such a part of your life you don't want to see them go away.

Many Bed Bath & Beyond locations across New Jersey were scheduled to close which Erin Vogt wrote about here. The closure list included Mays Landing, Mount Laurel, Bridgewater, Flemington and more.

Now that the official bankruptcy filing is done, what actually remains?

It's even fewer than what remained in January in Erin's article. There are now only 13 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey not gone or on the chopping block.

They are:

Brick at 51 Chambersbridge Rd.

Cherry Hill at 2130 Marlton Pike W.

Clifton at 404 Route 3 W.

Deptford at 1755 Deptford Center Rd.

East Hanover at 180 Route 10 W.

Eatontown at 92 Route 36

Hamilton at 160 Marketplace Blvd.

Iselin at 675 Route 1 S., Suite 5

Lincoln Park at 52 Anthony Blvd.

Middletown at 1115 Route 35

Rio Grande at 3201 Route 9 S.

Springfield at 715 Morris Turnpike.

Totowa at 545 Route 46

But can the employees left at these stores really feel great about their chances?

Then there's the wolf thought to be at the door of BuyBuy Baby. How many remain in New Jersey? Only 8.

They are:

Bridgewater at 711 Route 28 (this is the one I went to for years)

Cherry Hill at 1590 Kings Highway N.

Deptford at 1745 Deptford Center Rd.

Iselin at 675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1

Livingston at 530 West Mount Pleasant Ave.

Paramus at 34 East Ridgewood Ave.

Totowa at 545 Route 46 West

West Long Branch at 310 Route 36

With hundreds of Bed Bath & Beyonds closing around the country you also have to wonder about couples in the middle of bridal registries there and what happens to them. Just like the disappearance of Two Guys and Korvettes in our parents' and grandparents' day, it's a sad thing.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

