The one thing you can say to NJ locals that pisses us off the most

In every state, most people have a certain amount of pride in where they live. Let’s face it: no one likes negative stereotypes. So if you live in, let’s say, Kentucky, would you appreciate people making jokes about marrying your cousins?

Or, if you live in California, wouldn’t you be offended if everybody just assumed that you were a nut job?

Whether it’s through clothing, home decor, or bumper stickers, perhaps you’ve shown your own version of state pride. But there are also more subtle ways to represent your state—like your accent, the way you talk, or some quirky local tradition.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

And some of the state-centric things that residents embrace as their own could be things that people from other states make fun of.

And, of course, those are the things that rivals, outsiders, and even your neighbors love to point out. Let’s face it, it can get pretty annoying.

Just don't say it

Some things, though, are just better left unsaid. Whether it’s a casual sentence or an offhand comment, there are certain things you just don’t say about certain states. Ranker looked through Reddit and other corners of the internet, to find out what people from all over the country say get under their skin.

For example, Floridians absolutely hate hearing “It’s snowbird season” every winter. But the one that really gets on Hawaii residents’ nerves? The classic question: “Where are all the grass shacks?”

Illinois people? They’re not happy if you mispronounce their state’s name like “Illinoise” or, even worse, “Elinoise.”

What we in New Jersey hate hearing

So what did New Jerseyans say gets under their skin the most amongst all of the things that people say about Jersey?

Nothing will make a local cringe faster than someone saying, “Oh, you’re from Joisey?” Just don’t do it.

If you are planning to travel anywhere in the United States, you might want to take this article along as a handy guide of what not to say to the locals.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media

You're Not From Jersey Unless... Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈