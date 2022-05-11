The NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning enters the digital age

As a radio station, New Jersey 101.5 has been very lucky to have been associated with NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning over the years, the spectacular annual festival that takes place in Readington.

This year, as always, it’s at the Solberg Airport, taking place July 29-31, but promises to be even more exciting than ever.

It’s an absolutely surreal sight watching New Jerseyans flock to this fantastic festival. But now, it has officially entered the digital age. With all of the demand for NFTs (or for those of you not in the know, nonfungible tokens), this year there will be an NFTs available to buy.

It’s pretty amazing when you think about how NFTs have made their way into almost every single art space out there but it’s something that we can no longer ignore.

Hot air balloons over the Festival of Ballooning Hot air balloons over the Festival of Ballooning (Festival of Ballooning) loading...

Each year, New Jersyeans flock to Readington to enjoy a beautiful display of hot air balloons as they float across the skyline. This festival is an all-day activity, as there are several live performances in addition to special attractions, souvenirs and food stands. This year, there will be a 5k at the festival site for those interested, but the real talk of this year's event is the NFTs that are up for grabs.

NFTs have been taking the world by storm and it seems as though they’ve somehow managed to sneak themselves into this year's Festival of Ballooning.

Not only will these NFTs be the first presented at the balloon festival, but they are the first collection to ever hit the ballooning community. As NFTs have become quite popular, the festival producers believe this will be another fun addition to the already exciting event.

Bill Doyle visits the 2017 QuickChek Festival of Ballooning Photo by Bill Doyle loading...

These NFTs will go live on June 1, and those who purchase will receive a discount for the actual festival which is occurring July 29-31 at the Solberg Airport.

If you aren’t too into NFTs, don’t worry, as the festival still has plenty of new attractions that will give you something to look forward to.

Collective Soul has been named the Friday headliner of the festival and as it gets closer plenty more artists are going to be announced. If you are looking to spice up your summer and maybe try something new, this festival is definitely something worth saving on your calendar.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: