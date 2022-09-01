The NJ driving law that you break daily

Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules.

That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.

Now I know there’s a happy medium between the two. And, in the interest of good manners, most people I know try to lay off the horn as much as possible.

I remembered from my driver's test that a horn was only to be used in an emergency. In fact, I was once admonished by a police officer for lightly beeping the horn to summon a friend from her home. He approached my car and said, “Don’t you have two legs? Can’t you walk in there to get her?”

So, if you had asked me I would’ve thought that the proper thing to do in New Jersey was to lay off the horn as much as possible.

But then… I find out about one of those crazy laws that have been on the books forever. The kind that no one really knows exists.

This law was put into place back 90 years ago, back in 1928. It states that here in NJ, you are required to honk your horn every time you pass someone.

Probably, in the olden days when visibility was poor because windshields were teeny and cars did not handle well, this was a must.

There would be accidents all day long before there were clear markings on roads and traffic signs and lights like we have today.

In those days, it was sort of every man for himself when it came to driving rules.

That meant that if you didn’t honk your horn when you were passing someone, there would be multiple accidents every day.

If you are one of those people who loves to lay on the horn, this is good news for you.

Because if a cop pulls you over for honking, you can cite this old law that apparently is still on the books

