The NJ Devils have one of the fastest-growing fanbases

Apparently, the bandwagon is starting to fill up! According to a new study, the New Jersey Devils have one of the fastest-growing fanbases in all of the NHL.

The numbers were crunched by Betway by looking at the increase of social media followers year to year. For the Devils, that was a healthy 22.16% increase, good enough to place second among NHL teams, following just one team, the Stanley Cup runner-up Florida Panthers.

The Devils’ first-round win over their archrival, the New York Rangers, has apparently stoked more interest in one of the best young teams in the league.

With a core of budding stars like Jack Hughes (ok, he’s already a star), his brother Luke, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier, the Devils, under Lindy Ruff, look well positioned to compete for the Cup for years to come.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were third with an increase of 18.91%. Meanwhile, ranking fourth, we have a newly founded franchise the Seattle Kraken, whose fanbase has continued to grow since entering the NHL in 2021 – now 13.84% stronger than last September. And, rounding out the top five, the Anaheim Ducks’ Instagram following has risen by an impressive 11.7% – marginally more than the Carolina Hurricanes (11.69%).

At the other end of the table, the Calgary Flames have seen the slowest rate of growth over the last 12 months, with their Instagram fanbase rising by just 1.35%. They’re joined towards the bottom of our list by the St. Louis Blues (2.47%), Washington Capitals (2.76%), Philadelphia Flyers (2.85%), and Tampa Bay Lightning (2.9%).

