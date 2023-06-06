The NJ bands you’ve seen down the Shore and where to see them
New Jersey has an incredible music scene and every summer — it takes place down the Shore. There's nothing like hanging with your friends at one of the many great shore clubs, enjoying a few adult beverages or whatever you choose and listening, dancing and singing along to a great band in a bar down the shore.
This is a time-honored tradition in New Jersey, as you can see in this post of New Jersey's best bar bands from back in the day and where they played".
Back then, just like now, one thing about seeing a band in a bar was that you never knew in places like the Stone Pony or Wonder Bar if Bruce Springsteen would show up and play.
Do you realize that if he shows up this year, it will be 3 generations that may have experienced such a treat?
So having done the "back in the day" post, I asked my listeners and social media followers, "Name a current local band you've got to see when you go down the shore and where's the best place to see them?"
Here's what I got:
B Street Band at Jenks
Gail Morrone
The Eddie Testa Band Bar A Headliner
Jesse Warren
Soul cruisers!
Suzy Rose Yengo
Fat Mezz,The Wharf, Mudhen, The Inlet, The Lobby Bar at Hard Rock, Seaport Pier, all in Wildwood & AC. Great band!!
Paula Trapuzzano
Shorty Long…anywhere on the boardwalk
Mike Gooch Martucci
I love the Moroccan sheep herders. A fun energetic band! We seen them at Bar Antispation in Belmar. A great place to see a band!
Patricia Tyson Purks
The Nerds at Jenk
Rob Brooklyn
Are you kidding.....to name just one is impossible!! There are so many awesome local bands playing right now and I'm lucky to know many of these cool cats and hot kittens. I'll name just a few and you can't go wrong with any of these. The Blue Highways Band, The Eddie Testa Band, Guns 4 Hire, Joe Bonanno and The Godsons, Strumberry Pie, Skinny Amigo, Bobby Mahoney and the 7th son, Williams Honor, Cosmic Jerry Band and the one band right now that is truly kicking ass where ever they play is the Gabby Cinque Band (Gabby Kristina Cinque!!! Also....any band that Sandy Mack is playing with! That's just a few!!
Rick Verso
I’m lucky enough to live down here so I see the Eddie Testa Band every chance I get. Bum Roger’s in Seaside, River Rock, Brick , Bakers Water Street Tom’s River are just a few of the places . He’s a dear friend who is family to us and the band itself is off the charts amazing ! It’s always a party wherever he performs
Cindy Zwicker
Spider Daniels Band.
Joanne Monaco
Billy Walton
Veronica Anne
LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year
Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.