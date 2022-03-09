New Jersey’s best bar bands from back in the day and where they played

New Jersey has always had a great music scene, especially in Asbury Park as you can see on "Asbury Park, Riot, Redemption, and Rock N Roll," which is narrated by Big Joe Henry.

Growing up in the '70s and '80s and working at WBJB-FM, which was the radio voice of Brookdale Community College, I found myself hanging in many of the great New Jersey clubs, hearing bands like Bystander, Trigger, Sam the Band, and of course, Salty Dog featuring who came to be my good friend Paul Venier.

It was a terrific time as the Jersey music scene was exploding with not only Bruce Springsteen (who now has a museum in Freehold) exploding, but you never knew where he would turn up and start playing. Same with Southside Johnny.

There was also Cats on a Smooth Surface, Glen Burtnik, Backstreets who later became the B Street Band.

These were the bands that we saw back in the day in places that don't exist anymore like the Beach House in Point Pleasant, the Ship's Wheel in Brielle, Jimmy Byrnes in Sea Girt, Art Stock's Royal Manor.

So I asked my following what was their favorite bar band from back in the day and where did they see them play? Of course, there was no better band than the one where you met someone you liked and no better place than the one where you got them to leave with you. See if these bring back any memories.

Mark Maher

Prophet at Birch Hill!!!

Christine Sine

Let's go to the Way-Back Machine ... Megatron at Squires in Bridgewater!

Jeffrey Rafter

The legendary Salvation, Jersey Bar Band. Played at Colonel’s Garter in South Amboy in the 70s. Also at the Osprey

Garth H. Raymond

CopShoo Bops

Tina Marie

The Nerds and The Benjamin's, everywhere

Beth Coffey Fite

John Hamer at the Playpen in Wildwood Crest!

John J Ruppert

Philly band 'ALL the POINTS' I saw them headline at Hanger 84 In Vineland NJ

Rich Vos

The Watch at Arrow Lounge, Rivendell at Dunellen Hotel or Chester Huggs Goose and Gander

Michelle Trevelise Vitali

Twisted Sister, everywhere

Butch Budai

Good Rats at Emmitts or Zaffys

Gary DeLena

Um... the Other Side?

Tom Krawiec

Sam The Band at Carnegie Hall

Bill Valentine

The Bangs at the Fast lane

