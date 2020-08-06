The newest NJ Hall of Fame nominee!

A few weeks ago, I asked you to help me get our good friend Steve Kalafer, Flemington Car and Truck Country and the owner of the Somerset Patriots, nominated to the NJ Hall of Fame. Thanks to your votes and support, Steve is one of the nominees to the exclusive club. Big names also include Eli Manning, Mike Trout, Danny Aiello and Milton Friedman. Steve is well deserving of the honor as he is one of the most successful entrepreneurs and innovators in our great state.

As a proud customer of Flemington Car and Truck Country, I can tell you first hand that one of the best experiences with any business is a smiling employee happy to be working and happy that you’re coming in for help. It’s the same experience at the ballpark with the Somerset Patriots minor league team, which is back on the field playing baseball this summer thanks to Steve’s leadership.

Steve Kalafer is among the best that New Jersey has to offer. Listen to my conversation with him on Thursday’s show here:

