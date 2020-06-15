Let’s make sure this NJ man gets in the Hall of Fame

My friend Steve Kalafer is one of the strongest and most admired entrepreneurs in New Jersey. He’s the innovator behind Flemington Car and Truck Country delivering the best service anywhere in the northeast. He’s the respected and revered leader behind the Somerset Patriots and has brought smiles to families and employees for years.

He’s fought back against corruption in NJ government. Steve is someone who has given back throughout his outstanding career. When the elites succumbed to social media bullying, he stepped up to put his money where his principles were to stand up for Kate Smith.

Now, Steve has been nominated to the New Jersey Hall of Fame and you can help get him inducted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

