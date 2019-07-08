In today's outrageous story about how NJ government works against us, it's the thousands of us who are fans of the Somerset Patriots under fire.

The Bridgewater City Council, in an unprecedented move, tabled approval of the post game fireworks scheduled for August and September because...wait for it...they say someone saw an Eagle.

What?!?

So despite the fact that the NJDEP has approved the team for some of the clearing they're doping at the park, saying there are NO nests near the work, the Bridgewater council is sticking it to them.

Owner and entrepreneur, and one of the most successful employers in the Garden State, Steve Kalafer, let them have it at a recent meeting.

Steve joined me Monday morning to discuss the fans, the corruption and the fact that NJ Government should be about serving people and not themselves.

