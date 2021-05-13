The New York Giants 2021 NFL schedule

It's the next best thing after the NFL draft. Actually, it's the next big event for the NFL after the draft.

The release of the 2021 schedule and the New York Giants is a little different this year. Where they usually open against Dallas, this year they will open at home against the Denver Broncos. It's possible Aaron Rodgers could be traded from Green Bay to Denver if you believe the rumors but figure Teddy Bridgewater to be at quarterback.

Next up comes a road game in Washington against the Football Team that won the NFC East last year when the Eagles lay down in the last season. The good news is that the G-Men beat Washington twice and quarterback Daniel Jones has beaten them four times in his 2-year career.

The Giants will play three non-Sunday games including the Washington game. They will play both 2021 Super Bowl opponents on the road starting in Kansas City Monday, Nov. 1, and then in Tampa Bay Monday, Nov. 22 against the Super Bowl champions.

Other great road trips include the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12.

What's surprising about the schedule is that they wait so long to play the Philadelphia Eagles with whom their rivalry has intensified after Philadelphia tanked in the last game of the season, costing the Giants the NFC East title. Then on draft night the Eagles leapfrogged the Giants to draft Devonta Smith causing the Giants to trade back with the Chicago Bears to draft Kadarius Toney. We'll see who ends up the winner there.

The Giants host the Eagles Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1p then play in Philadelphia Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m.. Figure one of not both of those games to be flexed to a later time.

The bye week for the Giants comes Nov. 14.

Unlike most people, I don't believe in picking wins and losses because it's too early and too many things can happen. You can say too many things have happened already. The Giants are a work in progress and I'm really looking forward to seeing them play this year as I do every year. Just like every year, I'm expecting dramatic improvement.

Hopefully this year I'll finally be right.

If you're looking for single-game tickets for Giants games click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter

