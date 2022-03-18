The New Jersey phonebooks are here … Yay!

Does anyone under 90 years old use the phonebook? Well, they still get delivered to homes all over New Jersey and beyond around this time of year.

The phonebook was a treasured resource back in the day. Every family had a place where they kept it and you'd better put it back in that place when you were done. By the end of the year, it would usually get a little beat up and tattered, so the arrival of the new one was kind of a big deal.

According to the company, more than 80 million people visit their website, YP.com, or use their app each month where there are more than 20 million businesses listed.

Yellow Pages chief marketing officer Allison Checchi adds, "Not only that, but the company has over a billion dollars in digital revenue, and this year will be the first year that we'll have more revenue coming from digital than from print."

So if you thought the Yellow Pages were fading away, you'd be mistaken. The giant books we used to cherish in our homes may be almost gone, but the company and their service is apparently alive and well.

You may not get the same thrill of seeing your name in print as Steve Martin did in the movie "The Jerk," but check your porch or front step and you'll probably find one this week. Yes, they're still going strong, but just in an updated form.

