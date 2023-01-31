The most successful actress of all time was born in New Jersey

Making a bold statement like this is always subjective and open to disagreement.

However, an examination of the evidence will support the fact that Meryl Streep is the most successful actress in history.

Streep was born on June 22, 1949, in Summit, New Jersey and raised in Bernardsville.

Streep has earned:

Three Academy Awards.

Six Golden Globes.

Two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

1 Grammy nomination.

1 BAFTA Award.

Streep won the Best Actress Oscar Award for:

"Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979).

“Sophie's Choice” (1982)

"The Iron Lady" (2011)

You can easily make the case that Streep should have won more Academy Awards.

Streep has more Academy Award Nominations than anyone in history.

Britannica.com describes Streep’s acting style this way: Streep is “known for her masterly technique, expertise with dialects, and subtly expressive face.”

Streep was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2008.

Here is how the New Jersey Hall of Fame described the life of Meryl Streep:

When you consider all of these objective facts, it all adds up to the fact that Meryl Streep is the most successful actress in history.

Streep was born and raised in New Jersey, which continues to add to the number of notable people who were born in New Jersey.

