The legendary Summit Diner will receive a $50,000 grant presented by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.

The Summit Diner is one of fifty restaurants throughout the country that are receiving this grant. That's quite an honor.

The purpose of the grant is to provide funds for the preservation of the historic location, i.e., brick and mortar repairs, replacement, and upkeep that will preserve the look and history of the diner.

Summit Diner

History of the Summit Diner

The Summit Diner has been serving customers for over sixty-five years. One of the first railroad-style diners in the country opened across from the Summit train station.

While little has changed over the 65-plus years that the Summit Diner has been serving customers, the diner remains a family-owned and operated eatery. It is clean, small, and the food has been voted many times as the best diner food in New Jersey.

This is not your typical place to go after a night out, and you want pancakes at 3 a.m., but they close at 4 p.m. for dinner during the week and Sunday at 3 p.m. The good news is that they are open at 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Summit Diner:

My Summit Diner Experience

I have been to the Summit Diner a few times. On my first visit, I ordered a pork roll, egg, and cheese, and was scolded that it was Taylor Ham, not pork roll. We laughed about it; I forgot what part of Jersey I was sitting in. The sandwich was delicious.

When you look at the variety of the menu items, classic diner offerings, you are amazed that all that excellent food can be prepared, cooked, and served out of such a small space. That impressed me.

Make a trip to the Summit Diner, but whatever you do not ask for pork roll!

For More information on the National Trust for Historic Preservation: