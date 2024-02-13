The most romantic restaurant in New Jersey is …

Well, that would depend on which list you believe...and which restaurant you're willing to travel to. The good news is that there are quite a few spread throughout the state.

We're just a day away from Valentine's Day and people are in search of that perfect romantic spot to celebrate their love.

That's nice, but here's a tip. Don't go on Valentine's Day. Go a day or two before or the day after or later in the month to avoid the crowds and chaos.

Surely your love will endure a few more days or weeks.

You should go to a romantic spot more than once a year, so these recommendations should come in handy anytime you feel the urge.

As I said several websites have come to their conclusions on which restaurant is the most romantic in all 50 states and each one has a different choice for New Jersey. New Nation picked one of my personal favorites, 618 Restaurant in Freehold.

The website The Daily Meal chose Scalini Fedeli (means faithful steps) in Chatham.

If you're in South Jersey you might take Good Housekeeping's recommendation of The Franklinville Inn in Franklinville.

Princeton's a romantic cozy town so why not consider the choice of the website Love Food and go to Elements in Princeton.

If you prefer something a little further north, let's take to advice of the site Eat This Not That! and have a romantic dinner at The Saddle River Inn in Saddle River.

All of these publications are national and may not have "on-the-ground" experience like a local publication like BestofNJ.

Writer Ally Souza did an excellent job in a recent article that broke down the best romantic restaurants geographically in the state. So, you can pick the one that's closest to you. Bon Appetite!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

