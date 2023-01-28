The most magical restaurant in NJ should be your Valentine destination

A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is.

This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day (hint hint to my husband Tony) and getting ready for a culinary delight.

This is a super-sweet, charming, and historic restaurant in Metuchen and it is so popular that it is open 7 days a week. They have a world-class wine list and chef creations that are nothing short of art.

There is indoor and heated outdoor seating but you’ll find me cozied up to one of their three wood-burning fireplaces.

So where is this magical place?

In a residential area of Metuchen, which by all intents and purposes does indeed make it a hidden gem, I’m talking about the Metuchen Inn proudly located on Middlesex Ave.

They pay close attention to a dish’s flavor balance, they promise sweet, salty, and sour on every plate, even with their spectacular desserts.

They are known for their seafood but they serve up something for everyone’s palette. If you feel like a filet or even duck, you've come to the right place. In fact, try something totally new and out of your comfort zone. When your chef is this talented you simply cannot lose.

I've dropped enough hints to my husband, including sending him this very passionate post so if you will be dining there to celebrate your Valentine's Day, we'll see you there, bon appetite!

