The most annoying intersections in New Jersey

There are some intersections that have been constructed and reconfigured long after the traffic got far too heavy for them to handle. Some are confusing and some of them are downright dangerous. Several of the intersections that people complained about should have been completely re-imagined but with property considerations and limited space, they remain as they are ... ridiculous.

The one that puzzles me every time I have to use it, is the former Berlin Circle in Berlin, Camden County. The circle was a breeze to negotiate compared to the absolute confounding mess they've turned it into. It takes forever to get onto the other side of Route 73 if you're heading northbound. There is a jughandle and then a confusing set of double traffic lights that follow that are the most confusing intersection I've ever seen.

Just last year, the National Traffic Highway Safety statistics named three New Jersey intersections as the most deadly in the country.

The number one culprit is Route 129 and Laylor Street in Trenton.

Also on their list of the deadliest intersections in the country were East Jersey Street and Routes 1&9 in Elizabeth.

The other NJ intersection named most deadly, with eight fatal crashes, was Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 in Toms River.

We asked our listeners last week for the most annoying ones in their area and here are a few that kept coming up.

🔴 Route 35 South trying to make a left turn onto W. Park Ave. in Ocean Township.

🔴 Route 73 South trying to make a left onto Church Road in Mount Laurel.

🔴 The former Berlin Circle, now a clusterf&^% of traffic lights and an endless light at a jughandle.

🔴 The Point Pleasant Circle at Routes 35 & 88 in Point Pleasant.

🔴 The convergence of School Road, Pulaski Road and Kosciuszko Road in Readington Township.

🔴 The intersection of Routes 168 and 130 in Camden.

They may not be the most dangerous, but they annoy New Jersey drivers every day. I'm sure if we did all four hours of our show on the most annoying and ridiculous intersections there would be no shortage of calls. Stay safe and remain calm New Jersey.

