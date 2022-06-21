The Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival will return this fall

One of the more popular one day music festivals is returning for its 12th year as the Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. on Sep. 17 on the Morristown Green.

The festival kicks off with James Langton’s New York All-Star Big Band Featuring Dan Levinson, described by the Wall Street Journal as the best Benny Goodman tribute band ever.

According to the event’s website, some of the other performers include Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland Band; Frank has performed at the festival in years past as part of the Buckey Pizzarelli Guitar Summit; Frank is now featured every week at the famed Birdland in New York City with an incredible band that includes the legendary guitarist Jimmy Bruno.

At four o’clock, Bria Skonberg will perform; The Canadian singer, trumpeter and songwriter Bria Skonberg has been described by the Wall Street Journal as one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation.”

Detail of the trumpet closeup Furtseff loading...

The next performer, Veronica Lewis, is only 18, having just graduated high school last year. One critic wrote that “it is not every day, nor even every decade that the blues world gets churned up by a talented, spirited newcomer such as pianist and singer/songwriter Veronica Lewis.”

The final performance of the festival will be the Walter Trout Band.

Born and raised in Ocean County, New Jersey, Walter Trout earned a sterling reputation backing greats such as John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton, Lowell Fulsom, Percy Mayfield, and Joe Tex. In 1981, he joined the legendary Canned Heat where John Mayall heard him and invited him to join The Bluesbreakers, following the group’s great guitar history which included Eric Clapton, Peter Green, and Mick Taylor.

Admission is free and you can get more info here.

