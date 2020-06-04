Of course, not all of the media is corrupt, but a good portion is horribly corrupt. They show you the images according to a narrative they want to push. Pure, honest journalism is almost non-existent in this country.

You really have to do your research to find the truth, and you certainly have to read past the headline, which sadly, most people don't. Most people also go to sources that reinforce their world view. Plainly told, factual information about ALL of what is happening is rare in this era of ratings points and total views and clicks.

The media at this point seems complicit in division and fomenting hatred and violence, without any consequence or conscience. They've continually stoked the fires of hatred and division most explicitly this past week, and seem to be enjoying it. A week ago they were shaming innocent people just trying to enjoy a day outside on Memorial Day Weekend. This week they praised the thousands of people, some violent and out of control, who took to the streets to protest. Hmm.

When Trump said that the media is the enemy of the people, he may have done it out of petty arrogance and insecurity, but he was right. They seem less interested in reporting real facts, and more interested in dividing people in the most reckless and irresponsible way. The video I've included is disturbing. It took a newspaper three years of fighting with the police and the courts in Dallas, Texas to obtain.

It was the right thing to do for justice for the public, and especially this man's family. I respect the Dallas PD and have talked to many law enforcement officers in Texas on my frequent trips there. They messed up big time on this one. But it was four years ago and no one has ever heard of it outside a small circle in Dallas and the national media will never show it. It doesn't fit their narrative.

It's been on YouTube since last summer. WARNING: It's disturbing!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​